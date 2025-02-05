Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.02.2025
119 Leser
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Feb. 12, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 to discuss the company's fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results. Management will also discuss financial expectations for 2025 and provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-on-feb-12-2025-302369002.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
