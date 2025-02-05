WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $5.17 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $17.34 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $62.81 million or $0.60 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $650.965 million from $569.039 million last year.TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.17 Mln. vs. $17.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $650.965 Mln vs. $569.039 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX