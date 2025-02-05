WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $358 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $1.59 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $2.903 billion from $2.858 billion last year.Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $358 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $2.903 Bln vs. $2.858 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX