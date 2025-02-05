WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $245.96 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $255.86 million, or $3.48 per share, last year.Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $383.22 million or $5.36 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.034 billion from $937.32 million last year.Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $245.96 Mln. vs. $255.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.034 Bln vs. $937.32 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX