WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $103.81 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $124.01 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.64 million or $2.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $995.22 million from $956.73 million last year.Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $103.81 Mln. vs. $124.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $995.22 Mln vs. $956.73 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $965 - $985 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX