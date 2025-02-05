WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $251 million, or $4.44 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $3.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $5.05 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $10.499 billion from $9.048 billion last year.Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $251 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.44 vs. $3.70 last year. -Revenue: $10.499 Bln vs. $9.048 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX