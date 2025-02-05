WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NetGear Inc. (NTGR):Earnings: -$8.89 million in Q4 vs. -$1.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.61 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $182.42 million in Q4 vs. $188.67 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX