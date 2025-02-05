WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $54.77 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $95.17 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71.45 million or $0.71 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $677.30 million from $677.15 million last year.Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $54.77 Mln. vs. $95.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $677.30 Mln vs. $677.15 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX