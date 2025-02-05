WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $173.53 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $140.74 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $229.13 million or $2.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.370 billion from $1.297 billion last year.
STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $173.53 Mln. vs. $140.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.370 Bln vs. $1.297 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 to $9.15
