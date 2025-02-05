NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.239 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $574 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.459 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $18.666 billion from $19.028 billion last year.MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.239 Bln. vs. $574 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $18.666 Bln vs. $19.028 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX