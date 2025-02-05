WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $282.1 million or $1.98 per share, compared to $242.0 million or $1.70 per share last year.Fourth-quarter funds from operations for the quarter was $374.8 million or $2.63 per share, compared to $374.2 million or $2.63 per share last year.Fourth-quarter core funds from operations for the quarter were $399.4 million or $2.80 per share, compared to $389.7 million or $2.74 per share last year.Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.62 to $1.72 per share, FFO per share of $2.73 to $2.83 and Core FFO per share of $2.75 to $2.85.For the full year 2025, the company expects EPS of $8.24 to $8.74 per share, FFO per share of $11.07 to $11.57 and Core FFO per share of $11.14 to $11.64.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX