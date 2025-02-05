WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (MAA), Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165.7 million or $1.42 per share, compared to $159.6 million or $1.37 per share last year.Funds from operations were $264.5 million or $2.21 per share, compared to $303.5 million or $2.53 per share last year. Core funds from operations per share were $2.23, compared to $2.32 last year.Rental and other property revenues were $549.8 million, compared to $542.2 million last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX