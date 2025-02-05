WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $50 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a loss of $231 million or $0.33 per share last year.Operating earnings per share for the quarter were $0.32, compared to $0.15 last year.For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 7% to $3.978 billion from $3.707 billion in the same period last year. Organic sales increased 13%.Looking forward to the full year 2025, Corteva now expects net sales in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.6 billion, a growth of 3% at the mid-point. Operating EBITDA is expected to be $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion, growth of 10% at the mid-point. Operating EPS is expected to be $2.70 to $2.95 per share, a growth of 10% at the mid-point.The company expects to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion of shares in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX