Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Operational and Financial Results on February 12, 2025

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report its operational and financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 583044.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/51953, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2025 at (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 51953.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire