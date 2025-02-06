BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $201.0 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $246.5 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $1.022 billion from $1.013 billion last year.Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $201.0 Mln. vs. $246.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $1.013 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX