TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $23.04 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $21.09 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.90 million or $0.91 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $191.160 million from $202.379 million last year.Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $23.04 Mln. vs. $21.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $191.160 Mln vs. $202.379 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX