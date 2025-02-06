REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. is in advanced negotiations to acquire Ampere Computing LLC, a chip designer backed by Oracle Corp., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.The report indicated that the Japanese conglomerate is discussing a potential deal that would value Ampere at about $6.5 billion, including debt. An official announcement could be made in the coming weeks.However, it's important to note that while the discussions have progressed significantly, there is still a possibility that the deal could face delays or fall through, the report said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX