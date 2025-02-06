Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces it is rescheduling its attendance and presentation at the OTC's Virtual Investor Conference from Thursday February 6th to Thursday March 13th, 2025.

Due to a family emergency, the CEO is no longer available to present at the conference as originally scheduled and will instead present at the OTC's Life Science Virtual Investor Forum on March 13th. The Company will announce the registration link when it becomes available.

Those with one-on-one meetings scheduled with the CEO this week will be contacted directly to reschedule, or may do so at the following link: https://calendly.com/izotropic/meeting-with-ceo

The Company's business plans and progress are not affected, and the CEO will resume normal course business next week.

The Company thanks everyone for their understanding.

