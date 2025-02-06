Amazon's stock reached a historic peak of €232.85 on February 4, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the tech giant's market performance. This impressive development underscores growing investor confidence in the company's business strategy, particularly highlighted by its strategic return as a major advertiser across digital platforms. The company's established logistics network and distribution centers in the United States provide crucial competitive advantages, especially as rivals face new trade hurdles due to changing US customs regulations for Chinese shipments. These structural benefits, combined with robust business development, explain the heightened investor interest and positive market dynamics.

Financial Performance Metrics

Recent quarterly results reveal Amazon's strong financial position, with earnings per share reaching $1.46, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's $1.03. Despite a 6.52% year-over-year revenue decline to $158.88 billion, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average price target of $250.83 and forecasting earnings per share of $5.15 for 2024, reflecting continued confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

