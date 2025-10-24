Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q3 2025: Focus on earnings growth and profitability in a cautious market

The Group succeeded in offsetting a weaker sales trend for comparable units through cost adjustments and strong contributions from acquisitions in the third quarter of the year - despite continued cautious market demand. As a result, the Group's revenue increased by 7 per cent and EBITA improved by 7 per cent during the quarter compared with the year-earlier period. Year to date, six companies have been acquired, with a combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 300 million.

Third quarter 2025

Revenue increased by 7% to SEK 746 million (694), of which -4% for comparable units.

Operating profit increased by 4% to SEK 81 million (78), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.9% (11.2).

EBITA increased by 7% to SEK 95 million (89), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.7% (12.8).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 56 million (55), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.10 (1.05).

January-September 2025

Revenue increased by 8% to SEK 2,305 million (2,128), of which -2% for comparable units.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 220 million (220), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.5% (10.3).

EBITA increased by 4% to SEK 263 million (252), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.4% (11.8).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 154 million (152), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 3.00 (2.95).

The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 58% (60).

The equity/assets ratio was 32% (33) at the end of the period.

As of 30 September 2025, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.

During the first quarter, Heinolan Hydrauliikkapalvelu, Hörlings Ventilteknik, Sulmu and Avoma were acquired. During the second quarter, Norwegian Håland Instrumentering and TTP Seals were acquired.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of more than 30 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.0 billion and have some 900 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:55 CEST.

