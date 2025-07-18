Anzeige
Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q2 2025: Earnings growth in a cautious market

The Group delivered a stable performance in the second quarter of the year, which was characterised by a challenging global environment and soft demand. Acquisitions contributed positively to the outcome, with the Group's revenue up 7 per cent and EBITA improving 5 per cent during the quarter compared with the year-earlier period. Year to date, six companies have been acquired, of which two in Q2, with a combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 300 million.

Second quarter 2025

  • Revenue increased by 7% to SEK 824 million (773), of which -2% for comparable units.
  • Operating profit increased by 1% to SEK 78 million (77), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.5% (10.0).
  • EBITA increased by 5% to SEK 92 million (88), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 11.2% (11.4).
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 54 million (54), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.05 (1.05).
  • Acquisition of Norwegian Håland Instrumentering, a leading supplier of solutions within valves, field instrumentation, and fire and gas detection.
  • Acquisition of TTP Seals, a leading specialist company in sealing technology in Norway.

January-June 2025

  • Revenue increased by 9% to SEK 1,559 million (1,434), of which -1% for comparable units.
  • Operating profit was charged with costs affecting comparability of SEK -3 million (-) and amounted to SEK 139 million (142), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.9% (9.9).
  • EBITA increased by 3% to SEK 168 million (163), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 10.8% (11.4).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 98 million (97), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1.90 (1.90).
  • The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 58% (59).
  • The equity/assets ratio was 29% (30) at the end of the period.
  • As of 30 June 2025, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.
  • During the first quarter, Heinolan Hydrauliikkapalvelu, Hörlings Ventilteknik, Sulmu and Avoma were acquired.

Events after the end of the period

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO
Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Niklas Enmark, CFO
Tel: +46 703 93 66 73
niklas.enmark@momentum.group

Ann-Charlotte Svensson, Group Communications & IR
Tel: +46 720 85 72 62
anncharlotte.svensson@momentum.group

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of more than 30 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.0 billion and have some 900 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

This information is information that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:55 CEST.

Image Attachments

Web Image Q2 2025

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
