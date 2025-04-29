Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group Q1 2025: Strong cash flow and high acquisition pace in a challenging global environment

Overall the Group delivered a stable performance in the first quarter of the year, which was characterised by a challenging global environment and subdued demand. A focus on cash flow and acquisitions had a positive impact on the outcome. In total the Group's revenue increased by 11% year on year, where acquired businesses contributed in particular to this growth. EBITA improved by 1% during the quarter compared to last year. During the first quarter 4 companies were acquired, adding combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 140 million.

First quarter 2025

Revenue increased by 11% to SEK 735 million (661), of which -1 % for comparable units.

Operating profit was charged with costs affecting comparability of SEK -3 million (-) and amounted to SEK 61 million (65), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.3% (9.8).

EBITA increased by 1% to SEK 76 million (75), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 10.3% (11.3).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 44 million (43), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.85).

The return on working capital (EBITA/WC) was 58% (59).

The equity/assets ratio was 33% (35) at the end of the period.

As of 31 March 2025, the number of repurchased shares of series B amounted to 1,044,259.

Closing of the acquisition of Hörlings Ventilteknik, a specialist in valve service primarily to industrial customers in northern Sweden.

Acquisition of Finnish Heinolan Hydrauliikkapalvelu, a specialist in hydraulic services and components for industry.

Acquisition of Sulmu, a leading provider of glass-reinforced plastic and thermoplastic pip solutions for industrial applications in Finland.

Acquisition of Avoma, a specialist in industrial service of rotating equipment, turbines and welding for industry in Sweden.

Events after the end of the period

Acquisition of Norwegian Håland Instrumentering, a leading supplier of solutions within valves, field instrumentation, and fire and gas detection.

A quarterly presentation is available on the company's website, momentum.group, where Ulf Lilius, CEO and Niklas Enmark, CFO present the report and provide an update on operations.

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of more than 30 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 2.9 billion and have some 850 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

