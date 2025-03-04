Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group acquires Avoma - strengthens its position in industrial services

Momentum Group has today signed an agreement to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Avoma AB, a specialist in industrial service of rotating equipment, turbines and welding, with a focus on the process and power industries in Sweden. Avoma will be part of the Technical Solutions business unit within the Infrastructure business area.

"Avoma has extensive experience and broad technical expertise in service and maintenance of critical industrial components. Combining expertise in repairs, mechanical maintenance and customised projects, they are an important partner for the process and power industries. Their unique turnkey solution in rotating equipment, such as turbine service, strengthens our total customer offering in Technical Solutions," says Ola Jönsson, Head of Technical Solutions at Momentum Group.

Avoma was founded in 2012 and offers maintenance, service and consultation to the industry within rotating equipment, welding, oil management, and mechanical maintenance. Customers mainly consist of combined heat and power plants, the paper and pulp industry, nuclear power plants and refineries. Avoma has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 56 million and some 40 employees, with workshops in Motala and operations in Enköping and Västerås.

Avoma will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary and competence center under the current management within the Infrastructure business area, in accordance with Momentum Group's philosophy of decentralised business responsibility.

"We look forward to becoming part of Momentum Group. With their support, we can further develop our business and strengthen our offering to our customers. Together, we can create even better conditions for long-term sustainable and efficient service solutions," says Jani Pajala, CEO and owner of Avoma.

The closing will take place immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Momentum Group's earnings per share during the current financial year.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 92 90 00

Ola Jönsson, Business Unit Manager

Tel: +46 72 721 26 00

ola.jonsson@momentum.group

