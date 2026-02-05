Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group acquires Höglandets Kompressorservice - strengthens its position in industrial services

Momentum Group has today signed an agreement to acquire 80 percent of the shares in AB Höglandets Kompressorservice, a specialist in compressor technology for industrial customers. Höglandets Kompressorservice becomes part of the Technical Solutions business unit within the Infrastructure business area.

"Höglandets Kompressorservice is a well-managed company with a high level of technical expertise and an established customer base with a clear local presence. The acquisition complements our existing operations well and thereby strengthens the Group's position in compressor technology, an area with good future prospects and which fits the Group's sustainability focus. The acquisition broadens the Group's presence in new geographical markets. Together with the existing management of the company, there are good opportunities to further expand the business to new geographies," says Ola Jönsson, responsible for Technical Solutions at Momentum Group.

Höglandets Kompressorservice was founded in 1979 and offers complete solutions in compressor technology to industrial customers in Småland, Blekinge and Halland. Their service offering includes needs analysis, monitoring, leak detection, measurement, dimensioning, installation and training, with a focus on ensuring reliable and energy-efficient compressed air supply. The company is a distributor of Gardner Denver's product range in Sweden and offers a wide range of products and solutions from several leading suppliers. Höglandets Kompressorservice has a turnover of approximately SEK 36 million and has 9 employees with headquarters in Nässjö and local office in Växjö.

"Becoming part of Momentum Group is a natural next step in the company's development. With the support of a long-term and industry-oriented owner, we can continue to develop the business, strengthen our offering and take advantage of new growth opportunities, while maintaining our local commitment and customer focus," says Malin Annerhult, CEO and principal owner of Höglandets Kompressorservice.

Closing will take place immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Momentum Group's earnings per share during the current financial year.

