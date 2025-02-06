DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Wednesday that Sherry House, who has served as vice president, Finance, since June last year, will become the Chief Financial Officer as planned, effective February 6.House succeeds John Lawler, who will continue to serve as Ford's vice chair, and will focus on strategy, partnerships, alliances, and corporate development.The auromaker further appointed Marin Gjaja as chief strategy officer, after holding key leadership roles since joining the firm in 2022, including COO for Ford Model e.In addition, Ford announced that David McClelland, vice president, strategy and partnerships, has elected to retire toward the end of the first quarter. He holds a 32-year global career with Ford.With these changes, Andrew Frick takes on additional responsibility as president, Ford Blue and Ford Model e. He will continue to oversee Ford Pro in the interim until a new leader is named.Kay Hart, who led Ford's International Markets Group, will be appointed general manager of Ford Model e, reporting to Frick.Sam Wu, president and CEO, Ford of China adds responsibility for Ford's International Markets Group.Daniel Justo, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, will take the lead for customer experience.According to the company, the key leadership changes come as it continues to accelerate Ford+ plan to create a dynamic and growing product, services and software company.Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said, 'We continue to build a talented, mission-driven leadership team that will consistently deliver results while transforming Ford into a higher-growth, higher-margin, more durable company in this fast-changing and competitive environment.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX