LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group (BAB.L), a British aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services firm, said on Thursday that it sees fiscal 2025 revenue and underlying operating profit to exceed the top end of the analysts' range.The company further upgraded its outlook for revenues in fiscal 2025 to about 4.9 billion pounds.Babcock attributed the outlook revision to the expected overperformance due to double-digit organic growth in Nuclear and strong growth in Marine.In its trading statement, the firm noted that the strong trading performance reported at the half year continued throughout the third quarter of the year. The preliminary view of performance in the month of January is also encouraging, the company said.According to the company, Vuma compiled analysts expect revenue of 4.67 billion pounds for fiscal 2025, with a range of 4.51 billion pounds to 4.78 billion pounds. Underlying operating profit is projected by analysts to be 333.5 million pounds, with a range of 327.1 million pounds to 339.7 million pounds.Babcock Chief Executive David Lockwood said, ' Our engineering skills and know-how are in ever greater demand and with significant opportunities before us, I look forward to further profitable growth.'The company's stock was trading at 605.50 pounds, up 11% on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX