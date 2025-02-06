Repsol continues to advance its Digital Program by incorporating AI agent systems, designed and deployed with the help of Accenture and built on the NVIDIA AI platform. This will enable the firm to accelerate and reinvent key business processes end to end in all areas of the company.

The multi-energy company deepens and boosts one of the key facets of its Digital Program and expands the objectives of its Generative AI Competence Center with the introduction of agentification.

With this agreement, Repsol reinforces its strategic positioning with the use of the next generation of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, decarbonization, its relationship with customers and the promotion of new ways of working.

Repsol will extend its co-innovation collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to continue advancing the goals of its Digital Program and accelerate the use of generative AI (gen AI) across the company, through the introduction and deployment of AI agent systems. This agentification will help to improve the efficiency of processes as they are scaled across all company businesses.

Repsol's commitment to introducing AI agents is part of the evolution of its Digital Program, mainly as a result of the work carried out for more than two years in its Generative AI Competence Center, which has laid the foundations for analyzing and understanding the advantages of gen AI and defined a strategy to extend it throughout the organization, enabling its reinvention.

To this end, the multi-energy company will work closely with Accenture to build and deploy customized, autonomous AI agents, powered by components of the Accenture AI Refinery platform and the NVIDIA AI platform, including NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. These agents will help reinvent and streamline processes into more dynamic and less complex workflows to boost productivity, ranging from planning and forecasting to application maintenance and incident resolution, enabling Repsol employees to work in a faster, more efficient and simpler way.

Repsol, with support from Accenture, will also explore the use of AI agents and NVIDIA Omniverse for digital twins and robotic solutions to help its employees perform maintenance and other activities in its industrial and logistics centers more efficiently. On the customer side, these technologies are designed to improve their experience, delivering personalized offers with greater accuracy and speed.

As part of this agreement, the multi-energy company will also expand the training plan for its employees, to facilitate their learning and training in these new technologies. Accenture will work together with Repsol to activate training and adoption programs for the workforce.

"With the extension of our collaboration with Accenture, we continue to drive our digitalization and AI push through the introduction of generative AI agents," said Josu Jon Imaz, CEO of Repsol. "We aspire to be one of the pioneering companies in the energy sector in the use of these technologies. Since we launched our Digital Program more than six years ago, Accenture has been providing us with tools to improve our efficiency and competitiveness, in our effort to transform the company through technology."

"We are honored to extend our deep partnership with Repsol, a bold leader and early mover in the energy industry in embracing new technologies and ways of working," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "We are excited to help Repsol achieve a new level of performance by working together to create tailored AI agents with the Accenture AI Refinery and the NVIDIA AI platform. Accelerating the use of agentic AI will enhance efficiency and productivity at speed, better serve customers with personalized experiences, and ultimately help Repsol gain competitive advantage."

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the use of AI could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Repsol TID

Repsol is a multi-energy company with a global presence that can meet all the energy needs of customers in the home and in mobility. It employs 25,000 people in more than twenty countries and has 24 million customers.

Digitalization and technology play a key role in meeting the objectives of the Strategic Plan. The company relies on digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and advanced data analytics to be more efficient and competitive in all its activities.

To meet these objectives, Repsol has had a Digitalization Program for more than 7 years in which a team of professionals specialized in disruptive technologies support the different businesses in the implementation of more than 650 digital initiatives. More than 1,200 people work directly on these projects, with the collaboration of 50 leading technology partners.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.

Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206845934/en/

Contacts:

Dirección de Comunicación y Marca

www.repsol.com

+34 91 753 87 87

prensa@repsol.com

Accenture

Berta Díaz Olivas

Accenture Media Relations Spain

+34 691338889

berta.diaz.olivas@accenture.com

Matt Corser

Accenture Global Media Relations Resources

+44 7557 849009

matthew.corser@accenture.com