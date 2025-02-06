Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 10:36 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Impey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pacific Assets Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 12.5p shares

GB0006674385

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

349.5987 pence per share

3,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,000 ordinary 12.5p shares

349.5987 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

05 February 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.