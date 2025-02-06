Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for Q4 2024 and January 2025

Havila Kystruten AS reports a solid operational performance for Q4 2024 and January 2025, reflecting steady demand and continued improvements in key revenue metrics.



Occupancy for Q4 2024 reached 78%, up from 63% in the same period last year, driven by strong seasonal demand. For the full year 2024, the company recorded an average occupancy rate of 73%, an increase from 65% in 2023. In January 2025, occupancy ended at 51%, reflecting the traditionally lower demand in the month of January, but remaining in line with last year's performance.



The company expects to meet its full-year 2024 guidance, with EBITDA exceeding MNOK 200. January 2025 topline results were in line with budget expectations, supported by a solid increase in realized Average Cabin Revenue ("ACR").

Looking ahead, the forward bookings for 2025 are encouraging. As of the end of January, 50% of available capacity for the year has been booked. The booking distribution is more balanced between northbound and southbound routes than in 2024, supporting efficient operational planning and positioning the company to maximize the forthcoming high season. ACR remains on target across various booking categories, confirming the underlying demand for Havila Kystrutens's sustainable coastal voyages.

