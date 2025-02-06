Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports results from soil geochemical, geophysical, prospecting and drilling from the 2024 exploration program on its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. These results are from the northern and southern parts of the MPD property and further results from the newly acquired Aspen Grove claims in the northwest (see September 16, 2024, news release) will be released shortly.

Highlights

Kodiak's 2024 regional exploration program confirms that the Dillard East and Star target areas have significant copper-gold porphyry mineralization potential with new corroborating results from rock, soil and 3D Induced Polarization (3D-IP) surveys. These target areas have not yet been drill tested by Kodiak. Figure 1

3D-IP responses at Dillard East and Star are adjacent to, and on the flanks of significant kilometre-scale copper-in-soil anomalies, which also host prospecting results with porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Figures 2, 3 and 4

Prospecting in 2024 discovered copper-gold-silver mineralized outcrops in two new areas at MPD (Dry Creek, Northstar), further highlighting the discovery potential across the entire MPD property. Figures 1 and 4

The best grab sample from this year's prospecting program assayed 1.07 % Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 7.0 g/t Ag

Kodiak's 2024 Regional Exploration Program included the collection of 2,020 soil samples, 65 rock samples, a 3D-IP survey over seven square kilometres , geological and geotechnical studies

Kodiak completed 9,252 metres of drilling in 25 holes in seven target areas in 2024 . Results from the final six holes of the 2024 drill program are reported herein.

The Company is incorporating all 2024 exploration results into VRIFY's predictive AI modelling, thereby updating targets and identifying new ones for follow-up in 2025.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Today's results from our regional exploration work once again highlight the prospectivity of our MPD project by adding two new targets and upgrading existing targets across the property. While the definition of a maiden resource estimate for MPD is an important focus for Kodiak in 2025, we also plan to drill further targets this year with the aim to make the next discovery. We are particularly excited about the exploration potential on the new Aspen Grove claims that we acquired in September and will be able to share an update regarding that portion of our property soon."





Figure 1: Project Areas and Exploration Targets discussed in this release - MPD Project, Southern BC

2024 Soil Geochemical Surveys

Highlights

Metallic anomalies were present in all soil geochemical grids surveyed in 2024. This work will help identify, characterize and prioritise target areas for additional follow-up.

The largest soil grid in 2024 covered over seven square kilometres of prospective geology in the Dillard East target area . Figure 2

New soil results confirm and enhance a broad, circular kilometre-scale copper-in-soil anomaly at Dillard East and coincide with new 3D-IP chargeability signatures . Figures 2 and 3

Results from the 2024 geochemical survey have upgraded the large Dillard East target, an area not yet drilled by Kodiak.

The 2024 soil geochemical surveying was comprised of 2,020 samples collected on eight grids targeting prospective areas across the MPD Project (see Figure 4). Of the total, 1,579 samples were collected on the central part of the project, 305 in the southern part and the remaining 136 at various sites on the newly acquired Aspen Grove claims. The 1,884 samples taken from MPD North and MPD South are discussed herein. Samples of "B" horizon subsoil (300 to 500 grams) were collected at a nominal spacing of 50 metres along lines 100 metres apart.

Anomalous copper values up to 1,500 ppm and gold values up to 0.520 ppm were returned from the 2024 soil sampling. With grids separated by up to 20 kilometres on the project area, percentile analysis was divided by claim blocks to account for differences in topography and overburden characteristics. Result thresholds and percentiles are included as Table 1.

Table 1: 2024 Soil Geochemical Sampling - Value Ranges and Anomalous Thresholds for

Copper-Gold-Silver.

Percentile Cu

(ppm) n* Percentile Au

(ppm) n* Percentile Ag

(ppm) n* MPD North 75 56.3 296 75 0.004 421 75 0.20 267 90 103.3 163 90 0.007 191 90 0.31 101 95 160.55 101 95 0.012 93 95 0.40 41 98 291.4 61 98 0.023 34 98 0.58 21 Min 10.1

Min 0.0001

Min 0.013

Max 1550

Max 0.521

Max 4.17

Mean 58.61

Mean 0.005

Mean 0.17

MPD South 75 34.40 21 75 0.002 30 75 0.13 15 90 54.80 13 90 0.003 12 90 0.18 4 95 84.18 7 95 0.005 5 95 0.23 2 98 147.14 5 98 0.008 1 98 0.33 0 Min 9.37

Min 0.000

Min 0.01

Max 421.00

Max 0.274

Max 0.67

Mean 35.50

Mean 0.002

Mean 0.11



*Number of samples





Figure 2: 2024 Copper-in-soil results confirming historic geochemistry and past prospecting results at the Dillard East target area.



Figure 3: 2024 3D-IP Survey chargeability depth slice at 250 metres. New survey shows kilometre scale IP anomalies that coincide with copper-in-soil and prospecting results at Dillard East and Star target areas

2024 3D Induced Polarization (3D-IP) Survey

Highlights

The 2024 3D-IP data identified several large chargeability highs at both the Dillard East and Star target areas.

A two-kilometre-long northeast trending chargeability high transects the large circular copper-in soil signatures that characterise the Dillard East and Star targets. Figure 3

At least 20 prospecting samples taken by Kodiak assay >0.3% copper and/or >0.5 g/t gold and are coincident with this new chargeability trend, as well as the large geochemical anomaly at Dillard East and Star.

A second one-kilometre-long 3D-IP response in the southeast corner of the survey similarly flanks the large circular copper geochemical signature at Dillard East . Figure 3

The Dillard East and Star targets have not yet been drilled by Kodiak, and the complementary soil, geophysical and prospecting results make this a priority for follow-up in 2025.

Kodiak contracted SJ Geophysics Ltd. to conduct a DC Resistivity/Induced Polarization (3D-IP) survey on the MPD Project in 2024. The 2024 3D-IP survey expanded upon survey areas completed in prior years and consisted of 108 grid line kilometres, oriented east-west and covering over seven square kilometres. The survey focused on assessing VRIFY AI Areas of Interest and corroborating prospecting results found in the Dillard East and Star target areas. Based on the survey configuration, the 3D-IP survey data is interpreted to a depth of at least 700 metres. The work also included a simultaneous magneto telluric (MT) survey. The benefit of the MT survey is deep penetration which can assist interpreting drill targets below the 3D-IP response.

2024 Prospecting Results

Highlights

Prospecting in 2024 discovered copper-gold-silver mineralization in several new areas. Figure 4

The best sample in 2024 assayed 1.07 % Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 7.0 g/t Ag (sample 222175) from mineralized veins in monzonite host rock, near the centre of the property midway between the Blue and Star targets.

Mineralized breccia at the north end of MPD near the Northstar target assayed 0.45% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag (sample 222174).

The best series of samples on MPD South were from a new target called Dry Creek, at the south end of the claims in a prospective area identified by Cominco in the 1980's. The best grab sample from Dry Creek assayed 0.62% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag related to felsic rocks in an area of quartz monzonite intrusions (sample 222198).

Samples collected near the drill-proven South Zone continue to delineate mineralized monzonite intrusions with the best sample assaying 0.50% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag (sample 222951).

The Company collected a total of 67 rock samples from prospecting traverses in 2024. Twenty-nine of these were from MPD North and MPD South , and the remainder were collected on the newly acquired Aspen Grove claims. The samples from the MPD North and MPD South claims are reported herein and continue to demonstrate significant copper porphyry mineralization (with associated gold and silver). More follow-up is planned in 2025. Select highlight assays from prospecting in 2024 are included in Table 2 and Figure 4.

Table 2: 2024 Prospecting Result Highlights

Sample Easting Northing Prospect Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Host Rock Type MPD North 222175 684628 5512396 Star 1.07 0.05 7.0 vein 222174 684867 5515723 Northstar 0.45 0.01 3.5 monzonite breccia MPD South 222198 680902 5498272 Dry Creek 0.62 0.07 4.1 rhyolite 222951 678745 5501382 South Zone 0.50 0.11 1.9 monzonite 222196 681229 5498143 Dry Creek 0.39 0.10 12.4 quartz monzonite 222302 680964 5498695 Dry Creek 0.24 0.10 2.6 quartz monzonite 222182 677340 5502810 South Zone 0.18 0.29 1.1 monzonite





Figure 4: MPD Project showing location of significant copper (green squares) and gold (yellow squares) results from Kodiak's prospecting programs (including 2024)

2024 Drilling - Blue Zone

Drilling at the Blue target area in 2024 focussed on a kilometre-scale area with broad discontinuous copper-in-soil signatures and nearby rock samples hosting significant copper-gold-silver. This target was supported by a 2023 3D-IP response to 700 metres depth (see News Release May 8, 2024).

All drill holes completed at the Blue target intersected discontinuous zones of breccia and mafic intrusions, some weakly mineralized along contacts or in fracture zones. No significant results were reported from assays.

The 2024 drill program at MPD was comprised of 9,252 metres in 25 holes which evaluated seven targets and/or zones. All results from the 2024 drill program have now been reported.

Table 2: 2024 MPD Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting (UTM Z10) Northing (UTM Z10) Elevation (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) EOH (m) Target Reported MPD-24-005 684200 5511298 1597 140 -65 29.3 Blue* 2025-01-30 MPD-24-006 684200 5511298 1597 140 -65 641 Blue* 2025-01-30 MPD-24-007 684286 5511521 1614 90 -50 79 Blue* 2025-01-30 MPD-24-008 684286 5511521 1614 90 -60 357 Blue* 2025-01-30 MPD-24-009 684252 5510881 1601 23 -50 488 Blue* 2025-01-30 MPD-24-010 684331 5510575 1574 145 -50 401 Blue* 2025-01-30

* Drill hole had no significant assays or did not warrant assaying at this time.

MPD is a large land package (338 square kilometres) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

QA/QC Procedures

All core, rock and soil samples were sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in North Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. HQ and NQ size core was split and sampled over approximately 1.5 to 3.0 metre intervals depending on core size. Core and rock samples were analyzed using ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA24) with an AA finish for gold and by 48 element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (MS61) with additional analyses for Ore Grade Elements (ME-OG62) and Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62). Soil samples were analyzed using ALS's AuME-ST43 Super Trace Au + Multi Element package. Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), grams per tonne (g/t) or parts per billion (ppb) when applicable. In addition to ALS Laboratory quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Kodiak implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards in the field.

Technical information and quality assurance with respect to geophysical data in this news release was provided by SJ Geophysics Ltd. Data was collected using the Direct Current Resistivity, Induced Polarization ("DCIP") method, using a 5-line acquisition set, based on two receiver lines (Rc) and three adjacent transmitting lines (Tx), with a line spacing of 100 metres. The dipoles were 100 metre inline and 100 metre crosslines resulting in an effective dipole size of 141 metres. The 3D-IP data was acquired with currents injected every 50 metres along each of the transmitting lines. Calculated geophysical parameters were provided in an ASCII format, brought into Geosoft's Oasis Montaj platform, and unconstrained 3D inversions of the apparent resistivity and chargeability data were produced using the UBC-GIF DCIP3D inversion codes. Digital maps provided 2D sections and plan maps of the inverted 3D models.

Jeff Ward, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this release. Kodiak believes historic results referenced herein to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time. However, the Company has not independently verified, or cannot guarantee, the accuracy of this historic information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined ten substantial mineralized zones across the project, with large, high-grade zones at Gate, West and Adit. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project and build critical mass. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

