Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp.(TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Holbek as a technical advisor of the Company. Mr. Holbek is a former senior executive at Copper Mountain Corp. whose namesake mine is located near Kodiak's MPD project in Southern British Columbia, with many similarities in geology and structural setting.

Mr. Holbek has 45 years of experience in geology, base and precious-metal mineral exploration, resource estimation and mine development. He was most recently Vice President, Exploration at Copper Mountain Mining Corp., a post he held from 2007 to 2022, where he directed exploration efforts; initially to define sufficient mineral reserves to advance the Copper Mountain project into production, and subsequently to grow the resources of this major mine. Working with metallurgy, engineering, grade control and environmental professionals, he led the incorporation of geo-metallurgical data into resource models which facilitated the prediction of mine throughput, metal recoveries and tailings characteristics. In 2013, he was awarded the E.A. Scholz medal for excellence in mine development by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) of B.C.

Mr. Holbek holds B.Sc.(hons.) and M.Sc. degrees in Geological Sciences from The University of British Columbia and is a professional geoscientist registered with EGBC. He has authored, or co-authored, numerous scientific publications on both porphyry copper-gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Peter Holbek as an advisor to Kodiak Copper. Peter brings a wealth of experience, most importantly his long tenure as VP Exploration at the neighbouring Copper Mountain mine, where he was instrumental in defining the resources and reserves that allowed this large historic copper mine to be put back into production. His deep knowledge of the regional geology and extensive expertise in resource development will provide important insights as we complete our maiden resource estimate for MPD and advance the project towards development. We look forward to benefiting from Peter's technical guidance as we continue to unlock the full potential of MPD."

Kodiak also announces the appointment of Mr. Mark Laycock as Corporate Secretary of the Company, in addition to his role as CFO, and the departure of Harpreet Bajaj, the Company's previous Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Ms. Bajaj for her services and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor, who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

