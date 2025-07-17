Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today announces the appointment of Mike Westendorf as Metallurgical Advisor and Alan O'Connor as Senior Exploration Manager, further strengthening Kodiak's technical team focused on the Company's 100%-owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.

Mr. Westendorf is a professional engineer with over 18 years of diversified mining experience. He has a strong background in metallurgy and process engineering, having worked at the Copper Mountain Mine where he held senior positions and helped guide the project from the feasibility stage through to construction, operation, expansion, and ultimately M&A with Hudbay Minerals Inc. In addition, Mike also led project development activities on the Eva Copper Project, a greenfield open pit copper project located in Queensland Australia, now in development following an acquisition by Harmony Gold. Mike is currently COO with Lithium Ionic, a Toronto-based junior mining company.

Mr. O'Connor is a Registered Professional Geologist (British Columbia) with over 35 years of mineral exploration experience across North and South America. He has a proven track record in managing exploration programs for base metals, gold, silver, and diamonds, from grassroots through to resource definition stages. He has successfully implemented and led comprehensive exploration programs aligned with industry best practices and held senior leadership positions in both junior and major mining companies, overseeing multidisciplinary teams.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "I am very pleased to welcome Mike and Alan to the Kodiak team. Mike's expertise in metallurgy and particularly his experience as Mill Manager and Director of Metallurgy at the neighbouring Copper Mountain mine will be highly relevant as we progress our metallurgical work at MPD. Alan's extensive experience in project management will enable him to make a significant contribution to our exploration programs. With 2025 shaping up to be a catalyst-rich year for our shareholders, the addition of Mike and Alan strengthens our team at a pivotal time, positioning Kodiak to unlock even greater value from MPD."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a major mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The estimate for the first four mineralized zones was released in June and already highlights the project's scale and potential. Drilling is underway on the remaining three zones and results will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259066

SOURCE: Kodiak Copper Corp.