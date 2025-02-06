Fabege AB: Fabege CEO Stefan Dahlbo to retire

Stefan Dahlbo, who has been CEO of Fabege since September 2019, has decided to retire by the end of 2025 at the latest.

-"It's fantastic to have had the opportunity to work with Fabege and all its employees, customers, partners and owners. Although I still find the task enjoyable and inspiring, it is time to hand over to somebody else and do something different in my everyday life. The first half of the 2020s has involved a lot of challenges, but at the same time Fabege has continued to develop and is in a strong position for the future," says Stefan Dahlbo CEO.

-"I would like to thank Stefan for everything he has done for the company during his years as CEO and for the responsibility he has taken in recent years when the property industry has been a turbulent environment in which to work," says Jan Litborn, Chair of the Board of Fabege.

The board has hired Amrop AB to help with the recruitment of a new CEO:

Fabege AB (publ)

This information is of the type that Fabege AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was released, through the provision of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on 6 February 2025, at 12.00 pm CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Litborn, Chair of the Board, Fabege AB, tel. +46 (0)70 563 88 00

Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO, tel. +46 (0)70 353 18 88, stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se

With a focus on commercial properties, Fabege develops attractive locations in the Stockholm area. We are a present partner that puts people front and centre. Our innovative, responsible and flexible ethos enables companies, locations and our city to develop and thrive. We take a long-term approach in our perspective and ownership. We know that when we create sustainably, we also create value. The Fabege share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For further information, please visit us at www.fabege.com.