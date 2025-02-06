Fabege AB: Year-end report 2024

The operating surplus increased slightly, while interest costs were in line with the previous year. Unrealized value changes in the property portfolio turned slightly positive in the second half of the year. The profit before and after tax thus increased in comparison with the previous year.

October - December 2024 January - December 2024 Rental income increased to SEK 8616m (827). Rental income increased to SEK 3,438m (3,366). On a like-for-like basis, rental income increased by just over 4,5 per cent (11). Net operating income increased to SEK 625m (605). Net operating income increased to SEK 2,552m (2,524). On a like-for-like basis, net operating income increased by 4,9 per cent (14). The surplus ratio amounted to 73 per cent (76). The surplus ratio amounted to 75 per cent (74). Revenue from residential development amounted to SEK 3m (-67) and gross earnings totalled SEK -3m (-19). Revenue from residential development amounted to SEK 233m (553) and gross earnings totalled SEK -21m (4). Profit from property management amounted to

SEK 333m (345). Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,345m (1,458). Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 18m (-2 415). Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -1,218m (-7,831) Net lettings amounted to SEK -23m (168). Net lettings amounted to SEK -108m (165). Post-tax earnings for the year totalled SEK 455m

(-1,991), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 1:45 (-6:33) Post-tax earnings for the year totalled SEK -89m

(-7,831), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0:68 (-17:54) The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share (1.80), to be paid quarterly in the amount of SEK 0.50 per share on each occasion (0.45)





-After a tough 2024, we deliver a stable result with increased rental income and improved net operating income. The financial net also developed positively during the year. However, the management result decreased slightly and the net letting was disappointing. Our assessment today is that we will begin to see a turnaround in the economy in 2025, which will positively affect both the rental and transaction markets. We have faith in the future regarding Stockholm's office market, comments Stefan Dahlbo, CEO Fabege.

Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO, tel. +46 (0)70-353 18 88, stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se

Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

