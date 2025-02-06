Rejlers AB: Ragnar Holtan appointed permanent CEO of Rejlers Norway

Rejlers announces today that Ragnar Holtan, who has served as acting CEO of Rejlers Norway since October 2024, has now been appointed as the permanent CEO of the company.

Ragnar Holtan, 41, holds a Bachelor's degree in Maritime Electro Automation from the University of Sørøst-Norge and joined Rejlers in 2022 through the acquisition of Omega Holtan, where he was the CEO and founder. Ragnar has extensive experience in leading technical consulting firms and has successfully developed the Industry and Energy divisions within Rejlers Norway since becoming part of the company.

"I am very pleased that Ragnar Holtan has accepted the role of permanent CEO of Rejlers Norway. With Ragnar's leadership and experience, I am confident that Rejlers Norway is well-positioned to grow and improve profitability in the future," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers.

Over the past few months, Ragnar Holtan has led efforts to implement a plan aimed at reversing the company's performance and strengthening Rejlers Norway's market position. The company, with an annual turnover of just over SEK 300 million, is a strong player across several technical disciplines and plays a vital role in Rejlers' continued growth journey.

"I am proud and grateful to have been entrusted with the role of permanent CEO of Rejlers Norway. We have a strong team of dedicated and skilled employees, and together we will focus on profitable growth with an emphasis on industry and infrastructure. By strengthening our brand and attracting more talent to the organisation, we aim to create long-term, sustainable growth. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and realising the full potential of Rejlers Norway," says Ragnar Holtan.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:32 CET on 6 February 2025.

About Rejlers

Rejlers is one of the leading engineering consultancy firms in the Nordic region. With cutting-edge expertise, we help companies, public authorities and other organisations meet tomorrow's societal challenges. Our services are important building blocks for achieving a sustainable society. Founded in 1942, Rejlers success is built on the ability to constantly embrace new knowledge. Our vision "Home of the learning minds" guides us to continuous learning, development and growth. With operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates, Rejlers has 3300 experts in technology areas such as energy, industry, infrastructure and real estate. In 2024, the company had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK and its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. www.rejlers.com