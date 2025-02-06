WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Borg Warner Inc. (BWA):Earnings: -$405 million in Q4 vs. $154 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.85 in Q4 vs. $0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.96 per share Revenue: $3.439 billion in Q4 vs. $3.522 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX