OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $587 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $678 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $454 million or $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.909 billion from $1.815 billion last year.Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $587 Mln. vs. $678 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.909 Bln vs. $1.815 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX