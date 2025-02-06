WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $258.1 million, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $255.3 million, or $4.75 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $1.198 billion from $1.196 billion last year.Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $258.1 Mln. vs. $255.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.82 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.198 Bln vs. $1.196 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX