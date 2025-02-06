WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $127.0 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $91.5 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.7 million or $1.50 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $929.0 million from $829.1 million last year.ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $127.0 Mln. vs. $91.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $929.0 Mln vs. $829.1 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX