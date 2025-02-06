Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 1 exploration, with eight holes diamond drill program for a total of 2,025 m, at the Illapel Copper Project located near Illapel, Chile.

Four holes targeted copper-silver mineralization along strike from the Rio 27 mine and four holes tested the area of cooper-gold-bearing veins on the southwestern border of the concession package. Lower grade sulphide mineralization and hydrothermal alteration were intersected in all holes, with multiple intercepts of disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and bornite. The drill cores have been sampled, some cores have been sent to the laboratory and sampling is in the process, results are pending.

The initial intercepts constitute disseminated mineralization, however, in hole DVM-08 an intercept of strong chalcocite and bornite mineralization was encountered over a width of 0.60 m. This is consistent with the high-grade copper-silver mantos found at the Rio 27 mine. This intercept may represent the edges or borders of a larger manto-style lens, and a program of down-hole electromagnetic geophysics is underway to test for lateral extensions away from the hole. Results are pending.

The Illapel Copper Project has multiple exposures of copper mineralization at surface in association with NNE-trending structures and cross-cutting ocoite dykes. Based on hole DVM-08 and upon the evaluation of geochemical and geophysical results, and additional field-mapping, additional drilling is currently being planned.

Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) mineralization was observed in the initial drill holes within a sequence of volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The Company also sampled the IOCG target area located approximately 4km to the northeast. Additional geological sampling and geophysics are planned to determine drill targets. The Vortex IOCG target is located in the same sequence of rocks as the 150 million tonne, El Espino IOCG Deposit grading 0.55 % copper and 0.22 gpt gold, located 13 km to the WNW.

"The initial drilling has shown that our geological model is correct. We now need to focus on vectoring toward the cross-cutting features as seen at the Rio 27 Mine. I am also pleased that we are developing drill targets on the key IOCG zone," said President, Co-Founder and CEO, Vikas Ranjan.

Qualified Person / Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Juan Carlos Fernández, P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

