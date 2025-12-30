Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the" Company ") is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the provincial jurisdiction of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"). Shareholders approved the continuance at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2025.

In connection with the continuance, the Company has replaced its articles and bylaws with new notice of articles and articles, respectively, under the BCBCA. The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares and the stock symbol for the Company's common shares remain unchanged.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279227

Source: Vortex Metals Inc.