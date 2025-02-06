SEWP is a government-wide acquisition contract that allows Plurilock to sell IT and cybersecurity products across U.S. federal agencies

NASA has extended the SEWP V contract until at least October 31, 2025, ensuring Plurilock's U.S. subsidiary Aurora remains a trusted cybersecurity provider for U.S. government agencies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that the U.S. federal government has approved an extension of the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract, allowing federal agencies continued access to Plurilock's advanced cybersecurity offerings under its U.S. subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting.

On Monday, February 3, NASA headquarters approved the extension of SEWP V, ensuring uninterrupted procurement of critical IT and cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies. The contract has been extended for six months until October 31, 2025, with two additional three-month optional extensions, if required, potentially extending the contract by a full year.

"The extension of SEWP V reaffirms our commitment to delivering critical cybersecurity solutions to U.S. federal agencies," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This ensures that government buyers can continue procuring our products and services without disruption, reducing procurement delays and maintaining critical security operations across federal institutions."

SEWP V is a key U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) managed by NASA, providing a streamlined procurement process for federal buyers to access cybersecurity solutions and IT products from authorized vendors like Plurilock. With this extension, existing contracts and pending deals remain on track, and federal agencies can confidently place new orders under SEWP V in full compliance with government procurement regulations.

Plurilock remains a trusted cybersecurity partner for U.S. government agencies, supporting national security and cyber resilience initiatives. As the federal government prepares for the transition to the next iteration of the program, SEWP VI, Plurilock is committed to ensuring a seamless continuation of its cybersecurity services and solutions.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax"), of Vancouver, BC, Canada to provide the Company with specialized investor relations and marketing services to support the Company's growth and communication with its shareholders for an initial term of six (6) months and will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis. Pursuant to the agreement, Fairfax will receive a monthly fee of CAD$5,000 plus GST, a one-time setup fee of CAD$30,000 plus GST, and a marketing budget of CAD$140,000 plus GST, payable upon signing the agreement.

Fairfax is an investor relations and marketing consultancy firm headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, Fairfax does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof. Fairfax is an arm's length party and has no direct relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Fairfax is #306 - 1238 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 6J3; Phone: 604-366-6277; Email: connect@fairfaxpartners.ca.

The Company has entered into a marketing service agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") of Santa Ana, CA, USA to provide the Company with public relations services to increase public awareness of the Company, its products, services and securities, for an initial term of three (3) months in exchange for aggregate remuneration of up to CAD$300,000. The Company will pay a deposit of CAD$28,750 for the first month, an additional CAD$171,250 will be paid upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and, at the option of the Company, an additional CAD$100,000 if the Company wants to extend the term by an additional month.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, Think Ink does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof. Think Ink is an arm's length party and has no direct relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Think Ink is Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services LLC, 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California 92704; Phone: 888-808-2161; Email: info@thinkinkmarketing.com.

The Company has entered into an amendment to its marketing service agreement with Investment Publishing LLC ("Investment Publishing"), of Mishawaka, IN, USA, to extend the original contract for a period of six (6) months in exchange for remuneration of CAD$60,000, payable on signing of the agreement. Investment Publishing provides the Company with investor relations and marketing services and communicates information about the Company to the financial community to increase public awareness of the Company.

Investment Publishing is a publisher of educational investment content about specific publicly traded companies as well as educational content about investment topics in general. The content is published via books and media platforms such as YouTube, X, Stocktwits, and TikTok

To the best of the Company's knowledge, Investment Publishing does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof. Investment Publishing is an arm's length party and has no direct relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Investment Publishing is1202 Far Pond Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46544 USA; Phone: 847-894-2870; Email: marios188@yahoo.com.

The agreements entered into with Fairfax, Think Ink, and Investment Publishing remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances.

