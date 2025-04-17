Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, is providing a corporate update as the Company continues to execute on its business plan.

Strategic Progression Toward Software and Commercial Markets

The cybersecurity sector remains a critical area of focus for both public and private sector organizations. Against this backdrop, Plurilock continues to make progress on its core initiatives, including a measured shift toward software-driven engagements and commercial business segments. These efforts are designed to support longer-term margin improvement by diversifying revenue streams and deepening re-occurring service relationships.

"Cybersecurity is not a discretionary expense, it's a core requirement, and our customers continue to rely on us to deliver," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our focus on high-margin solutions, strong partner relationships, and strategic expansion into commercial markets positions us well for continued stability and long-term success."

Strong Industry Tailwinds and Active Partner Participation

Plurilock's technology and channel partners continue to play a critical role in market access and service delivery. The Company has seen steady engagement and continues to fulfill a wide range of customer requirements across its government and enterprise channels, contributing to active business development and customer acquisition efforts.

While market conditions remain dynamic, ongoing regulatory developments, an expanding cyber threat landscape, and increasing adoption of zero trust frameworks continue to reinforce the essential nature of cybersecurity. These macro-level trends provide a favorable backdrop for Plurilock's solutions, pointing to sustained demand for solutions that help address evolving risk.

Operational Stability and Performance

Plurilock's operations remain on solid footing, supported by consistent client activity, pipeline strength, and efficient delivery of high-value cybersecurity services. Recent contract wins and project completions demonstrate the resilience of the business across market conditions.

With reference to our most recently published interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company's gross margins demonstrated improvement from prior periods as Plurilock scales its Critical Services business and identifies additional software-led opportunities. The Company is prioritizing projects and clients that support sustainable, higher-margin growth.

Plurilock remains committed to supporting its customers, building resilient operations, and carefully managing its growth trajectory.

The Company expects to provide further detail and commentary in its upcoming year-end results and conference call.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances.

