WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, musculoskeletal healthcare firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.15 to $8.35 per share on revenue growth of 1.0 to 3.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.55 per share on revenue growth of 4.43 percent to $8.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.