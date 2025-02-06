WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), Thursday announced that the company has raised its adjusted earnings to $3.54 to $3.60 per share from $3.52 to $3.58 per share for the full year 2025.Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $3.59 per share for the same period.Additionally, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.In the pre-market hours, CMS is trading at $68.17, up 1.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX