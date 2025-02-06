DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $268 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $905 million, or $3.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $4.907 billion from $4.919 billion last year.Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $268 Mln. vs. $905 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $3.22 last year. -Revenue: $4.907 Bln vs. $4.919 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,635 - $4,835 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX