WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):Earnings: $1.23 million in Q3 vs. $110.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.00 million or $0.08 per share for the period.Revenue: $1.401 billion in Q3 vs. $1.486 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $0.28 to $0.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX