WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.25 to $7.65; and reported revenue in a range of $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $8.74. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first-quarter, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.33 to $1.43; and reported revenue in a range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $1.82.'While Equifax continues to execute well against its EFX2027 Strategic Priorities, our 2025 guidance reflects an expectation of an about 12% decline in our 2025 U.S. hard mortgage credit inquiries, compared to down 10% in 2024,' said Mark Begor, Equifax CEO.Net income attributable to Equifax of $174.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 31% compared to $132.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. EPS was $1.39, up from $1.06. Adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $2.12, up 17%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share. Revenue was $1.42 billion, a 7% increase on a reported basis and 9% increase on a local currency basis.Shares of Equifax are down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.