WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Terex Corp. (TEX):Earnings: -$2 million in Q4 vs. $128 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $1.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $1.241 billion in Q4 vs. $1.223 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX