WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $123 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $6.90 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $3.004 billion from $3.177 billion last year.Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $123 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $6.90 last year. -Revenue: $3.004 Bln vs. $3.177 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX